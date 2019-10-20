Lawyers partner up to chip in for cancer fight

INCENTIVE: Ipswich Cancer Council volunteer branch chairman Bill O'Brien, McNamara Law head of wills and estates department Rebekah Sanfuentes, Cancer Council Queensland gifts in wills manager Phil Hancock and Ipswich volunteer branch secretary Deidre O'Brien.

INCENTIVE: Ipswich Cancer Council volunteer branch chairman Bill O'Brien, McNamara Law head of wills and estates department Rebekah Sanfuentes, Cancer Council Queensland gifts in wills manager Phil Hancock and Ipswich volunteer branch secretary Deidre O'Brien. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH law firm's partnership with Cancer Council Queensland will help cancer victims and their families in their time of need.

McNamara Law's offices in Ipswich, Springfield and Gatton have formalised a partnership with the cancer charity to provide free wills for anyone who includes a bequest to the Cancer Council as part of their will.

The new partnership was formally marked yesterday at McNamara Law's Ipswich office.

The Free Will Service is available to anyone who includes a gift to the charity in their will and thanks to the support of community minded law firms across the state has been operating in Queensland since 2009, with more than 300 wills written.

Through the service, Cancer Council Queensland provides referrals to qualified solicitors, who can help create, or update an existing will.

The cost of a basic will is covered, however, if there are detailed provisions, the referred solicitor charges for the costs of preparing the will at their usual fee.

McNamara Law senior associate Rebekah Sanfuentes said the costs of medical treatment meant cancer victims and their families often struggled to pay for a will to be created.

"This is a good opportunity for people with cancer who do not have the means to pay for a will,” Mrs Sanfuentes said.

"The service provides people with a free will, while assisting to generate much-needed funds for Cancer Council Queensland, and at the same time allows our firm to be a part of a charitable service that we feel fondly about supporting.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said gifts in wills helped ensure the charity's life-saving research, education and support for cancer patients and families could continue.

"We are touched by the generosity of those who make the decision to include a gift to Cancer Council Queensland in their will,” Ms McMillan said.

For more information, phone gifts in wills manager Philip Hancock on 36345237 or visit cancerqld.org.au/be-involved/donate-now/bequest/.