Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former solicitor allegedly took more than $60,000 of a client’s money from the firm’s trust account, a court has been told.
A former solicitor allegedly took more than $60,000 of a client’s money from the firm’s trust account, a court has been told.
Crime

Lawyer took $64k of client’s cash, court told

by Lea Emery
8th Apr 2021 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER solicitor allegedly took more than $60,000 of a client's money from the firm's trust account, a court has been told.

Tracey Anne Smith, formerly of Smith Legal Solutions, faced Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday for one count of fraud more than $30,000.

It will be alleged the 49-year-old took more than $64,000 the client had put in the firm's trust account between May 31 and December 19, 2017.

Smith, from Burleigh Heads, no longer appears on the Queensland Law Society register of solicitors. Smith Legal Solutions is also not listed on the QLS register and no longer has a website.

The matter will return to court on May 25.

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Lawyer took $64k of client's cash, court told

court crime tracey anne smith

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Overseas tip-off leads to child abuse material charges

        Premium Content Overseas tip-off leads to child abuse material charges

        Crime An Ipswich man has been charged with uploading child abuse material after Australian Federal Police received a tip-off from an agency in the US.

        • 8th Apr 2021 10:37 AM
        ‘Beyond stupid’: Magistrate slams two-time drink driver

        Premium Content ‘Beyond stupid’: Magistrate slams two-time drink driver

        News A man was three times the limit when he attempted to drive to hospital

        Alarming cancer, life expectancy stats for residents near dumps

        Premium Content Alarming cancer, life expectancy stats for residents near...

        News A staunch anti-dump campaigner says statistics for residents in Ipswich suburbs...

        Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

        Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Ipswich?