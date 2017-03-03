32°
News

Criminal lawyer: 'Stop saying gay panic'

Emma Clarke
| 3rd Mar 2017 2:23 PM Updated: 4th Mar 2017 2:11 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE gay panic defence is a dangerous debate.

The misleading term doesn't exist in the Criminal Code and according to criminal defence lawyer Chris Nyst, the words should be used sparingly.

For the gay panic defence to be used as an element of the provocation defence, a jury would need to be convinced "that it would be likely when done to an ordinary reasonable person to deprive that person of the power of self control".

Mr Nyst says that's a high hurdle for a jury to jump and one he thinks isn't likely of being cleared in 2017.

"I don't really think there is such a thing as a gay panic defence as such. As a legal concept it doesn't really exist, that seems to be a term of art of what you might call a political term and in a sense it's quite misleading," Mr Nyst said.

Chris Nyst
Chris Nyst Stuart Cumming

 

"In fact what people are talking about when they use that term is section 304 of the Criminal Code which simply says 'if you kill somebody in circumstance where you have been provoked by a wrongful act of such a nature that an ordinary person would be deprived of the power of self control as a result of that provocation then the correct charge against you is not murder not manslaughter."

He said the words 'gay panic' did not appear in the Criminal Code. 

 

"There is nothing in the Criminal Code that talk about a gay panic defence and in a way it's a little dangerous to put that term out because it suggests in someway the law protects people that claim they were provoked by being approached by a gay person," Mr Nyst said.

"That is not the law, the law is if someone does a wrongful act or insult to another and that act is such a nature that it would be likely when done to an ordinary reasonable person to deprive that person of the power of self control then it affects the question of whether it has intention."

For a defendant to plead gay panic under the defence of provocation and successfully have murder reduced to manslaughter, a jury would need to be convinced they were provoked by a gay person.

"In 2017 the likelihood of any jury ever accepting that a person could be deprived of the power of self control simply because they were approached by a gay person is just really not realistic," Mr Nyst said.

"In some historical case some man has said some man came up and pinched me on the bottom and I was outraged and I struck him over the head with a bar stool and he died. A jury might have accepted that a person could be so reasonably outraged in that way, they might have accepted that in 1962 but I doubt any jury would accept that today.

"It's dangerous to be talking about a gay panic defence when what the code talks about is a situation of provocation which changes murder to manslaughter."

Murder involves killing with a subjective intent to kill where manslaughter is killing without a subjective intent to kill.

It comes after Ipswich West MP Jim Madden made a speech in Parliament this week to have the defence abolished under the Criminal Law Amendment Bill.

The Bill was first introduced in November.

"I applaud the sentiment behind some of this but I think it's a little dangerous to apply tags that are misleading and don't actually reflect the law," Mr Nyst said.

"I don't think it is of great practical significance. People in the gay and lesbian community have quite reasonably and understandably been outraged by that prospect but it is something very different. The prospect that is a defence to kill someone who has made a homosexual advance to you, that is just untrue. I think in 2017 I cannot conceive of a situation on which a jury would come to that conclusion.

"It would be quite outrageous to think any jury would say that a homosexual advance in itself that they would somehow amount to an act or insult so significant it would be likely to deprive an ordinary person of self control."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  chris nyst gay panic defence ipswich crime jim madden

Criminal lawyer: 'Stop saying gay panic'

Criminal lawyer: 'Stop saying gay panic'

Why the gay panic defence debate before Parliament is void

The man the LNP wants to replace the Borg

GIVE IT A GO: James Lister - with his wife Belinda and sons Jeremy, 6, and William, 3 - has been named the LNP candidate for the Southern Downs.

James Lister wins LNP candidacy for Southern Downs

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

Groups share $5000 in grants

Charlie Pisasale

$2500 each for church group and Playgroup Queensland

Local Partners

VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

$900k cash splash to help thousands of cars every hour navigate tricky turn

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Your guide to a great night out

There's plenty of entertainment on in Ipswich this weekend.

CHECK out what's on around Ipswich

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

TRANSLINK has scheduled extra trains to help Adele’s Gold Coast fans get to and from her historic shows at the Gabba, in Brisbane, this weekend.

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Farmland Close to Town

17 Shelbach Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Ipswich is a very short commute of 15 minutes and Brisbane is 55 minutes with easy access to the Cunningham Highway of less than 5 minutes. With its great...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $250,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!