Lawyer says thieving mother stole for ‘need’

Supplied Self serve checkout with no bags and products stacked up

Supplied Self serve checkout with no bags and products stacked up

A WOMAN, who attempted to steal food by not scanning it at a self-serve checkout, has appeared in court.

Catherine Lorraine Hero, 36, pleaded guilty in court to shoplifting, contravening a requirement of police and obstructing police last month.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut said Hero attended the self-service checkout at Woolworths on March 29 at 2.30pm.

He said she was with two children and was seen scanning items at the checkout.

"It was identified (that) the defendant bagged a number of items that she did not pay for," Mr Raut said.

Hero paid $88.30 for the grocery items but when she was stopped and the items scanned again the total was $158.60.

On June 2, police attended Hero's address in Queenton to execute a search warrant.

Police reported that Hero wanted to know why the police had a search warrant for another person in the house, screaming obscenities at them, including calling the police c**********.

She was arrested for obstructing police and continued to abuse the officer.

Defence solicitor Mikayla Ward said the mother of three stole the items out of "need rather than greed".

She said in relation to the contravening directions charge from April 23, Hero had since provided her particulars at the police station as required.

A Townsville magistrate has denounced the actions of a Charters Towers woman.

Magistrate Susie Warrington told Hero that the community (through the court) denounced her conduct.

"I'm told that you were trying to remove the food items from Woolworths and I'm told that it wasn't out of greed, but necessity," she said.

"It's no excuse for your offending but it does provide some explanation for your offending.

"Obstructing police - that's probably the most serious offence I'd consider, given the way you spoke to the officers.

"It was totally unnecessary. I'm sure that if you had a job … you wouldn't appreciate people (speaking) to you like that."

For shoplifting Hero was convicted, fined $250 and ordered to pay $158.60 restitution. She was fined $150 for contravening police orders and $550 for obstructing police.