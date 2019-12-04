Council candidate would be a ‘credible seat at the table’

A BANKING and finance lawyer believes she has the skills and personality to successfully serve Ipswich as part of its new council team, saying the city was previously lacking a "loud voice at the table".

Marnie Doyle, 47, will run for one of two Division 3 seats in the Ipswich City Council election in March.

The Sadliers Crossing resident works as an in-house lawyer for Westpac and said her 25-year career had equipped her with negotiation, drafting, policy and advocacy skills which would serve her well as a councillor.

She said her work had given her experience in interpreting complex legislation and regulations and placed her in the boardrooms of some of Australia's largest public companies.

Ms Doyle's skillset would make her a "credible seat at the table" of any negotiations involving the burgeoning city, she said.

"I have a real passion for Ipswich and love helping people in the community and not just in a strictly legal sense but in all aspects of life," she said.

"I recently found myself with an opportunity for my career to take a new direction. I've lived in Ipswich all of my life."

Ms Doyle will release her policies in the coming weeks but said increasing security in "crime hot spots", implementing an organised and sustainable approach to waste and recycling and making planning changes to turn around Ipswich's reputation were some of the issues she would campaign on.

Describing herself as "apolitical", it will be the first time the mother of three has elected to run for a political position.

"I'm usually quite a private person … but I'm really excited about the role of the council and the prospect of being elected and making a difference," she said.

"A key part of our role is working with State and Federal Governments to get funding to help Ipswich with regard to infrastructure and other projects including health.

"I think what we have been missing in the past is a loud voice at the table."