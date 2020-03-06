Lawrance locked and loaded for sprint final

DOGWATCH

THE Auction Sprint Series Final is set to capture plenty of attention in Ipswich on Saturday night.

From 10 heats two weeks ago, a field of eight will compete for the $14,000 purse that comes with the title of series champion.

Prenzlau trainer Serena Lawrance put her cards on the table with eight dogs from the same Head Bound/Cardwell litter in the heats.

Strength in numbers has paid off with the trainer qualifying three runners for the final - We Get It in box one, Ringbark Jen (box four) and Ringbark Clancy (box seven) making up almost half the field.

Experienced semi-final winner We Get It is racing confidently.

Lawrance was ecstatic to have three finalists and talked through each of their chances.

Heat and semi-final winner We Get It was Lawrance’s first pick.

The dog is the most experienced and successful of the trio so far with six wins from 12 starts and in a rich vein of confidence after his consecutive wins.

The dog has won two from two out of box one at the track and on paper it looks like an ideal draw for him.

The dog is not the quickest off the mat but if he can hold a spot around the first corner, his exceptional second sectional could see him swamp the early speed dogs in Roulette or series favourite Made In America.

Ringbark Jen wasn’t given much chance in her semi-final. She was a $13 hope that had only won a maiden from nine starts coming in she was soundly beaten by her brother We Get It, but rattled home late to grab second.

Lawrence said she shared the same explosive speed down the back as her brother and hoped her field sense could off set a tricky box four draw.

Lawrance was most complimentary about her most inexperienced starter Ringbark Clancy who from just four starts had found her way into a feature final.

The trainer said despite her lack of racing she had a wise head on her shoulders.

Most of her results so far were built on adaptability and the will to chase.

Lawrance expects the bitch to only get away fairly but could hold a straight line from box seven and work into it down the back.

The beauty of the series is seeing dogs like Ringbark Clancy grow week to week.

Although Lawrence is focused on winning Saturday night’s feature, she was equally excited about backing up some of her runners in next week’s Ipswich Young Guns Heats, followed by April’s 520 metre Auction Series.

Lawrance already has litter mates Bonus Only and Head Bairn locked in for both events.

But after seeing the strength of others in the litter over the 431 metres, Lawrence expects the likes of We Get It, Ringbark Reign and Ringbark Jen all to prosper over the 520.

Lawrance considered Ipswich her home track.

The sequence of series the club is offering from February through until April was not only a godsend for her but other local trainers not having to travel to find feature races.

Roulette trumps for Jacobsen

MOOROOKA trainer Robert Jacobsen was more than happy to see brothers Roulette and He’s a Minstrel into Saturday night’s final but rued a missed opportunity for not taking a gamble on Roulette who won his heat at $34.

Jacobsen said he’d backed He’s a Minstrel after a promising heat run behind fastest qualifier Jo Jo, but it was Roulette who charged to the front gripping on in a tight finish.

His brother ran a close second to series favourite Made In America.

He’s a Minstrel and Roulette jump from boxes five and seven respectively, the former a strong run home dog, the latter all about early speed.

Series favourite Made In America.

Made In America marks his territory

GREG Stella’s Made In America kept a hold of his series favourite tag bursting out of box four to win his heat in a slick 25.22.

The dog put up five lengths on He’s a Minstrel down the back. Such was his acceleration and despite getting tired late, he is a huge threat with his brilliant box manners.

Stella said he hadn’t worked the dog all week with a virus sweeping through a number of kennels and expected him to be even stronger from box three in the final.

Impressive Ipswich runner

THE Greg Brennan trained, Ipswich club president Colin Fry owned Barcol Boy had not run a 431 metre races before the Auction Sprint Series.

He couldn’t have been more impressive winning his heat and then his semi-final in the time of the night 25.12.

For a dog that runs out a strong 520 metres he’s getting out of the boxes brilliantly. If he can lead again, he will be hard to chase down.

Track record in sights

LAST Saturday night’s action was far from over after the Auction semi-finals.

Those who waited until race 10 were treated to a phenomenal display from Tony Brett’s 22-month-old Hara’s Clyde, who clocked 30.12 the seventh quickest time ever over the 520 metres at Ipswich.

Sarah Johnson, who has been taking care of Brett’s kennel while the trainer is on holidays, said she couldn’t believe it when the time flashed up given the little work between runs.

Johnson said with Brett away usual routines had been upset a little bit, but was sure if the trainer goes away again she’d be called on after the brilliant run.

Brett owns four of the fastest seven times at the track and trip - Queen Lauryn 30.01, Thirty Talks 30.03, Fast Times 30.06 and Hara’s Clyde 30.12.

Bushfire appeal success

HARA Clyde’s historic run also helped finish the club fundraising efforts for animals affected by the bushfires and well as rural fire services.

Every box one or box eight winner from the month of February resulted in a $150 donation from the club.

Hara’s Clyde winning from box one in the last race of the month boosted the final tally to $5700.