Lawn mower thief's brazen early morning heist

MOWER nicked: The wall and fence scaled by Neil Dupre at 4am to grab a lawn mower. Ross Irby

IN what must have been rather a dim light bulb moment in the morning darkness before the sun rose, an agile thief scaled a 2m besser brick wall then clambered over the metal fence on top.

His prize - a well-used Victa lawn mower in the yard of a Brisbane St business Auto Care Ipswich.

But unknowingly to the culprit Neil Dupre, his 4am lawn mower heist was captured by security cameras and observed by security officers.

His stealthy act was quickly nipped.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Dupre was seen with a dark blue ute parked in business yard next door then climb a wall and get over a chain wire fence.

A Victa lawn mower used by the staff was pushed by Dupre then lifted over a lower fence.

Dupre then clambered back over the fence and put the mower in the rear tray of the ute.

CUT GRASS: Neil Dupre leaves Ipswich Courthouse after he pleaded to the theft of a Victa lawn mower from a mechanic shop. Ross Irby

Sgt Caldwell said he'd gone on some back roads and was driving toward Brisbane when intercepted soon after by police at Bundamba.

Security staff had been able to follow him.

At first Dupre denied all knowledge of the theft saying that he'd been sleeping - until told about the security footage.

Dupre, 57, an IT professional from Ripley, pleaded guilty to trespass; and stealing at 4.15am on Saturday, January 13.

Dupre's lawyer said he'd seen the Victa mower through the fence.

He thought it looked like it needed fixing so decided to take it home and fix it.

In defence submission, the court heard Dupre was having some personal issues at the time, including the death of a brother-in-law, and was having trouble sleeping.

Dupre said his actions had been stupid.

Magistrate, Donna MacCallum said Dupre had no criminal history and as a first offence she would not record a conviction against him.

He was placed on a $400 good behaviour bond for four months.