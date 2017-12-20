Law firm warns of trust account scam

An Ipswich law firm is warning clients to be aware of a scam currently targeting law firm clients and asking them to transfer funds to a trust account.

An Ipswich law firm is warning clients to be aware of a scam currently targeting law firm clients and asking them to transfer funds to a trust account. Thinkstock

AN IPSWICH law firm is warning its clients to be aware of any suspicious emails asking them to transfer funds to the firm's trust account.

McNamara and Associates posted an alert to its Facebook page yesterday alerting people about a trust account scam sweeping the legal industry.

Managing partner Peter Wilkinson said he knew of two law firms who had already been hit by the scam and wanted to ensure his clients did not become victim to the hackers.

"Although we deal with all sorts of law, we do do a lot of conveyances which seem to be particularly under attack from these scammers and are always conscious of protecting our information with an IT person constantly monitoring all of our programs,” Mr Wilkinson said.

Managing Partner Peter Wilkinson from McNamara & Associates. Rob Williams

"Unfortunately this is the kind of thing we have to deal with every day so we're ringing all of our clients to let them know about the scam and to ensure they remain vigilant.

"The hackers have managed to get into the IT systems of other firms and while I don't think we're at risk, we're calling basically to say that if something doesn't seem right and they get an automated email asking them to place money into our trust account, to call our office straight away.”

The Queensland Law Society (QLS) recently sent out an alert warning its members about hackers attempting to access law firm email accounts to monitor them for information about the transferring of funds.

QLS president Christine Smyth said while the scam was not confined to just law firms, she felt it was important for her members to understand the risks the scam imposed.

"Law firms often have trust accounts and trust fund monies that they look after for clients which mainly happens with conveyancing matters,” Ms Smyth said.

Queensland Law Society president Christine Smyth. ED JACKSON

"The thing people need to know here is that it's not a computer virus, it is in fact a human-based scam which gains the trust of usually a junior law firm employee to get access to their email which is then monitored until an email regarding the transfer of funds comes through.

"The hacker will then hijack and intercept that email and change the payment details so the client's funds are transferred into a separate account so the firm never knows what has happened.

"They will then stay ghosting that account for about a week to minimise the risk of being found out, so the if client was to write to confirm that the money had been paid, the hacker would respond instead of the law firm employee.

"It's not then until the client phones the law firm asking where their money is that the fraud is detected.”

So far two law firms in Queensland have fallen victim to the scam and Ms Smyth said if anyone suspected they had been impacted by a scam, regardless of whether or not they had lost money, they should report it immediately to the Australian Cyberycrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN).