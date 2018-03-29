Menu
Maurice Blackburn Lawyers are collecting Easter egg to help the homeless in our community. The Easter eggs will be provided to Goodna Street Life. Pictured: Stephanie Francis, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.
Law firm driven to help those in need at Easter

Helen Spelitis
by
29th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

THE Easter bunny will visit those without a home this year.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn is coordinating an Easter Egg Drive to donate to Goodna Street Life, a charitable organisation helping homeless people, and those in need, throughout Ipswich.

Goodna Street Life provides support for more than 300 families, along with essential items for more than 30 families.

Staff at Maurice Blackburn have been collecting eggs to ensure those in need can celebrate Easter too.

The firm's Stephanie Francis (pictured) said Goodna Street Life was a valuable organisation.

"It is a fantastic service for those in our community experiencing homelessness," she said. "We have a staff of seven, all of which are passionate about the cause and have donated to the Easter drive."

She said Easter was a time for reflection and celebration.

"It's also a time when we should think about the vulnerable in our community and what can be done to support them," Ms Francis said.

"Many people are planning to get away from home during the long weekend or the upcoming school holidays.

"But there are far too many people in the community who cannot contemplate a holiday because they are struggling to simply find a stable home.

"Homelessness can happen to anyone.

"We want to do what we can to try to address this at a local level, and to hopefully make their Easter a little brighter."

  • Would you like to help with the Easter drive? Find out how by calling Maurice Blackburn on 3280 7100.
charity easter easter egg drive ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times
