Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RSPCA is appealing for help in finding the owner of a sheep nicknamed
The RSPCA is appealing for help in finding the owner of a sheep nicknamed "Lambert", who was brought into the animal care campus in a police paddy wagon on Tuesday, October 9. Peter Wilson
News

Law catches up with freshly sheared Lambert

10th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

THE RSPCA is appealing for the public's help after a sheep was brought into the Wacol Animal Care Centre in the back of a police van.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said police apprehended the adult female, nicknamed "Lambert" near the BP service station on the Warrego Highway at Blacksoil on Sunday night.

"They are no doubt relieved they had a van and didn't have to use the back seat of the police car," Mr Beatty said.

Lambert has been freshly sheared and was still very timid following her run-in with the boys in blue.

Anyone with information that could assist the RSPCA should phone 3426 9999.

livestock rspca sheep
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Alternative waste technology 'key to Ipswich's liveability'

    premium_icon Alternative waste technology 'key to Ipswich's liveability'

    Council News The city will take centre stage when it hosts the Future Waste Resources 2018 convention from tomorrow

    Ipswich's two MPs crack the million-dollar mark

    premium_icon Ipswich's two MPs crack the million-dollar mark

    Politics Reports reveal travel, car, office costs employee expenses of MPs.

    Young talent to blossom in October

    Young talent to blossom in October

    Entertainment Performers ready to entertain the crowds

    Local Partners