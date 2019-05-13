Law career awaits USQ grad after hard work

THERE was fitting reward for Nicole Tusa's seven years of hard slog completing a law degree at USQ.

The 26-year-old aspiring family lawyer was surrounded by adoring family as she marked the completion of her Bachelor of Laws at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday.

Few were prouder than dad John, who himself completed a Masters in Project Management at the same uni back in 2013.

Ms Tusa was joined by her mum, dad, sisters and brothers for some photographs outside after the big event, prior to a big family lunch to celebrate.

"It feels exhilarating,” she said after the ceremony.

Having worked with Shine Lawyers in Ipswich during her degree, Ms Tusa is hoping to remain in the region with a role in family law.

Dad John said it would suit her.

"She is in to helping people,” Mr Tusa said.

"She has a good heart. She has that balance of humility while knowing enough to help people understand the law.”