Lauren’s fear: ‘I thought I’d lost my unborn child’

Entertainer and former Hi-5 performer Lauren Brant is expecting her second child in June. Picture: Jerad Williams

LAUREN Brant has opened up about the "terrifying" moment she thought she had lost her unborn child.

The former Hi-5 performer, who revealed she was expecting her second child with partner Barry Hall earlier this month, took to social media on Tuesday night to reveal symptoms of a stomach bug caused her to believe she was miscarrying.

Brant, who has an 18-month old son Miller with Hall, described a horror 48 hours during which she experienced stomach cramps, lower back aches and vomiting while in Melbourne.

"I started to get worried as I don't remember this happening in my last pregnancy," she wrote in the emotional post on Instagram.

"But there were no signs of spotting so I monitored it throughout the day."

However, Brant - who is expecting another boy in June, said she started having contractions.

"It was the same type of contractions I had when I went into labour with Miller," she wrote.

"I woke up and walked around to see if it would stop, but they started happening every 5 minutes, and I continued to throw up."

She initially planned to go to the nearest hospital but was able to fall asleep as her pain and nausea subsided while settling Miller.

"In the morning when I woke up, I felt better and there was still no spotting, but I knew something had gone wrong and I was terrified that I had lost our baby," she continued in the post.

After flying back to the Gold Coast, a tearful Brant saw her obstetrician.

"I said 'can you just check me straight away, I have a bad feeling'," she wrote.

"Well she immediately had a look and straight away said 'he's fine, there's a heartbeat.'

"I felt so much relief and all the blood rushed back to my head.

"It turns out I had a stomach bug which caused irritable bowl and caused my body to have contractions, which were harmless at this time because my cervix is closed."

Brant said the terrifying experience made her realise how much she already cared for her unborn baby.

"I really felt connected to this little boy in my belly," she said.

"I also feel so heartbroken for all those who have had a miscarriage, including some of my closest family & friends."

She said she sent love to all those who had experienced such a loss.

"Thank you to the angels for watching out for me & my boys," she wrote.

She said the family was now back to "all smiles".