Laura Geitz shares pregnancy joy

Netball legend Laura Geitz and husband Mark Gilbride to welcome third child

AFTER watching her two sons become "great little mates", Laura Geitz says she is excited to expand her family.

The Queensland netball icon has announced she is 15 weeks pregnant with her and husband Mark Gilbride's third child, a sibling to their sons Barney, 3, and Frank, who turns one next week.

"We are very excited," Geitz, 32, said. "I love the idea of having a big family, and that's not to say it's not challenging and busy and all the rest. But there's nothing better than having little ones around."

Laura Geitz at home with sons Barney, three, and Frank, 11 months, as she announces she’s expecting her third child. Picture: Peter Wallis

"It was a dream of mine to have a house full of kids and watch them grow and be great friends."

The Queensland Firebirds and Australian Diamonds great said she and Gilbride knew as soon as Frank came along in July last year, and they saw how different he and Barney were, that they wanted a third child.

"They are just becoming really great little mates. Barney has a really kind caring character to him," she said. "There's that typical boy play … but there's a caring element which is really lovely to see."

Geitz said she had always wanted a big family. Picture: Peter Wallis

Geitz said while they were keeping the sex of the baby, due in January, a surprise, both she and Barney guessed they would have another boy.

"He looks at me and says 'Yes mummy definitely another baby, your belly is looking big'," Geitz laughed.

Geitz will continue her commentary role with Channel 9 during the Suncorp Super Netball 2020 season, which has been moved to Queensland due to COVID-19.

"It's an amazing opportunity for Queensland netball fans … and means my involvement through the commentary team will keep me busy, which is nice when you are pregnant," she said.

On having three children under four, Geitz laughed: "It'll be nice to have the hecticness. I love being busy. I just keep telling myself it'll be fine."

