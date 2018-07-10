Laura Geitz’s special netball legacy

Laura Geitz with Barney at an Australian netball camp at the AIS earlier this year. Pic: Kym Smith

SHE'S won world crowns, a couple of Commonwealth Games medals and played a starring role in some of the fiercest clashes in international netball but retiring Diamonds great Laura Geitz says there is something else she has achieved in netball she is exceptionally proud of.

The veteran of 71 internationals said she knew the time was right for her to call time on her Diamonds career and is "so happy'' with her decision.

The mother-of-one, who has yet to make a decision about playing next year in Super Netball, said she can longer commit "120 per cent to the Diamonds" and is also keen to become a mother again.

Laura Geitz at a Diamonds camp before the Games.

Geitz also says she is proud her comeback to the elite echelons of world netball from a time out to have her son Barney "shows mothers it can be done'' with the support of the sport.

Netball Australia backed Geitz's comeback to the Diamonds with enormous support which included having baby Barney at national camps.

"I'm very proud of that,'' said Geitz, part of Australia's silver medal winning side at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

"I feel so comfortable now knowing other women can come back from starting a family and that there is support there.

"I think it has clearly shown them it can be done, at an elite level and even social netball.''

Geitz fought her way back into the Diamond earlier this year after the birth of her son in 2017 so she could compete at a home Games.

"I'm a passionate Queenslander and to have the Games on the Gold Coast was incredible. While the gold medal game didn't go our way, it was a fitting event to finish my international career at,'' she said.

Laura Geitz, centre, with the 2015 Constellation Cup.

''I'm really looking forward to what the next chapter in my life entails, with more time to focus on work opportunities and my family," Geitz said.

Geitz's decision means she is unavailable for a series of internationals later this year and next years world championships in the UK.

Geitz said she is happy to help coach Lisa Alexander in any way but doesn't see a coaching role in her future.

"Laura has been a champion for the Diamonds, the ultimate professional, always setting the benchmark for other players, so they knew exactly what was expected to play at this level,'' Alexander said.

"Her Diamonds legacy will only grow stronger over the years and no doubt she will continue to have an impact on young players coming up through the ranks.''