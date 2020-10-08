Laundry outburst leads police to further trouble

A TEMPER tantrum at the laundromat was fuelled by a combination of stress and a run-in with a laundromat employee, a court has heard.

Police were called when Dylan Robert Reid, 24, flew into a rage at a Laidley laundromat on December 28 last year, but it was his driving history they were more interested in.

Reid, 24, a labourer from Kensington Grove, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance; and driving while disqualified by court order on two separate occasions.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Reid had a prior conviction for driving when disqualified at Gatton in January last year, and was on a suspended jail sentence and a two-year probation order for unrelated matters.

He had also been convicted of throwing a frying pan at another person.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Reid, born and raised in Maryborough, has an intellectual impairment, anger issues, hyperactivity, with some drug and alcohol use issues.

Ms Zanders said the laundromat incident happened when his partner dropped off clothes, then had car trouble and was not able to return until much later.

“They were both distressed and a laundromat worker confronted then about leaving the washing and he snapped,” she said.

“It is no excuse for his behaviour.”

Reid was later charged with driving while disqualified over his trip to the laundromat.

When charged with driving disqualified on May 31 this year, Ms Zanders said Reid was testing new brake pads.

The court heard Reid was disqualified from driving for two years by a Gatton court in January this year.

He committed the same offence in March 2018 and was disqualified for two years.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told Reid his traffic history was “disgraceful” for someone his age.

Mr Duroux said it would seem emotions ran high at the laundromat, and he fined Reid $400 for that public nuisance offence.

For the two driving disqualified charges, Reid was sentenced to a total of four months jail, and was disqualified for three years on each offence.

Reid was allowed immediate parole.