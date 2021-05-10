Laundry marijuana crop was for anxiety treatment

POLICE found dirty laundry of a different kind when they searched an Ipswich man’s house.

Nicholas Harvey was charged with drug offences after police found more than 30 marijuana plants.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the offender Nicholas Joseph Harvey, 33, a delivery driver, pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs at Rosewood; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug utensils; possession of anything used in a drug offence; and driving when drug positive.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said police went to Harvey’s house on January 13 last year and discovered 21 plants on the washing machine and 12 more in a laundry cupboard.

The plants were about 53cm high, except for one that had reached about one metre.

Sgt Molinaro said Harvey told police he used marijuana to help with his anxiety.

He had been co-operative with the officers during the search.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said there were a mix of male and female plants with only the female of use to him.

Mr Seaholme said there had been a delay in the case being finalised because Legal Aid would not give Harvey funds.

Mr Seaholme volunteered his professional legal services and appeared in the capacity of being a ‘friend of the court’.

“He was quite candid that the drugs help him with his anxiety and depression,” he said.

The court heard Harvey, a father of one, had no criminal history.

He received a supervised 18-month probation order.