Laundromat only option for homeless man

LOOKING for a place to sleep, a man moved into a laundromat.

It was a decision the laundromat's owner did not take kindly to when it needed a good clean afterwards.

Last week Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Shane Ronald Sambrooks broke into the laundromat at Rosewood and caused damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the owner discovered someone had been living in there.

Cigarette stubs, a vodka bottle and a Euro-logo T-shirt had been left behind.

Sambrooks, 31, from Marooka, pleaded guilty to entering premises in John St, Rosewood and committing an offence between April 15 and April 19, 2016.

Sgt Caldwell said its owner reported that an unknown person had forced entry, overturned bins causing "a large mess", and left behind cigarette butts, the vodka bottle, and a strong smell of cigarettes.

A vending machine electrical cable was damaged.

A DNA sample taken from the vodka bottle was put in the police data base.

It was a match for Sambrooks.

When Sambrooks was located sometime later he told police he'd then been homeless and living on the streets.

But said he had been at the laundromat and slept inside, saying there had been no damage or mess that he could see.

Because he'd been living on the streets, he also lost track of court dates.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said Sambrooks had since been dealt with for other charges in the Supreme Court and if this was dealt with then would not have received a higher penalty.

He was convicted only.