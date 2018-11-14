Power station workers mourn ‘hardworking’ colleague

Graeme Edwards suffered life-threatening burns while reinstalling a high voltage circuit breaker at the Yallourn power station on Monday afternoon.

A worker killed at a Latrobe Valley power station has been remembered by colleagues as a hardworking gentleman as authorities vow to "find out what went wrong".

The 54-year-old was flown to hospital in Melbourne where he was placed on life support but sadly died from his injuries.

Mr Edwards had been working at the power station for more than 30 years after moving to the region from Melbourne and was surrounded by family when he died.

EnergyAustralia Managing Director Catherine Tanna said the loss of the popular teammate was felt deeply by everyone who knew him.

"No words can express the distress being felt by those who knew Graeme and worked with him during his long career in the energy industry," Ms Tanna said.

The area of the plant where Mr Edwards was working has been made safe and EnergyAustralia and WorkSafe Victoria will investigate the incident.

"We will find out what went wrong," Ms Tanna said.

Mr Edwards was performing a procedure known as "racking" when he died, which Ms Tanna described as a "routine but potentially hazardous part of operations".

The work involves manually winding the circuit into place and was part of a planned 70-day maintenance program on the generation unit.