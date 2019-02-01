Latrell chooses All Stars over world title with Roosters

Latrell Mitchell will play for the Indigenous All Stars rather than the Roosters in the World Club Challenge.

Latrell Mitchell has chosen to represent his culture instead of contest the World Club Challenge with his Roosters teammates with the blessing of the club.

The 21-year-old star centre reportedly agonised over the decision but followed his heart to play with the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori representative team at AAMI Park on February 15.

Amazingly, the Roosters and head coach Trent Robinson were fully supportive of Mitchell's decision to forgo the WCC game against English Super League champions Wigan at DW Stadium on the same weekend.

Mitchell is the only Roosters player selected for the revamped All Stars clash, and will be joined in the Indigenous team by fellow representative stars Andrew Fifita, Tyrone Peachey and James Roberts.

The game will also mark the comeback of Cowboys' recruit Ben Barba.

Titans skipper Ryan James was originally picked at prop for the Indigenous side but has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Maori will be represented for the first time since a curtain raiser to the 2008 World Cup with rising stars Kalyn Ponga Jahrome Hughes and Esan Marsters all named in the starting team.

Dane Gagai, who has previously represented the Indigenous side, will play for Maori to represent his mother's heritage.

The Indigenous team won the last All Stars game back in 2017 at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle.

Kevin Proctor and James Tamou are the only players to have played for Maori against an Indigenous representative side in the 2008 World Cup curtain raiser, which helped inspire the All-Stars concept.

The game will be shown live on Fox League at 8pm.

ALL STAR TEAMS

Indigenous

1. Ben Barba (Cowboys)

2. Blake Ferguson (Eels)

3. Latrell Mitchell (Roosters)

4. James Roberts (Broncos)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

6. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

7. Tyrone Roberts (Titans)

8. Andrew Fifita (Sharks)

9. Nathan Peats (Titans)

10. TBC

11. David Fifita (Broncos)

12. Adam Elliott (Bulldogs)

13. Tyrone Peachey (Panthers)

14. Will Chambers (Storm)

15. Leilani Latu (Titans)

16. Chris Smith (Bulldogs)

17. Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)

18. Jesse Ramien (Knights)

19. Tyrell Fuimaono (Panthers)

20. Kotoni Staggs (Broncos)

Coach: Laurie Daley

Maori

1. Peta Hiku (Warriors)

2. Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

3. Esan Marsters (Tigers)

4. Dean Whare (Panthers)

5. Jordan Kahu (Broncos)

6. Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

7. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

8. Jesse Bromwich (Storm)

9. Brandon Smith (Storm)

10. Jordan McLean (Cowboys)

11. Kevin Proctor (Titans)

12. Tohu Harris (Warriors)

13. Adam Blair (Warriors)

14. Danny Levi (Knights)

15. Brad Takairangi (Eels)

16. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

17. James Tamou (Panthers)

18. Gerard Beale (Warriors)

19. Corey Harawira-Naera (Bulldogs)

20. Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Coach: Stacey Jones