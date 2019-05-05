Robinson: Latrell’s performance was a perfect 10

Latrell Mitchell scores a spectacular try during the win over the Tigers. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Latrell Mitchell finished with a 26-point haul including a treble of tries but the Roosters flyer refused to describe it as a "10 out of 10 performance."

The Roosters ran away 42-12 winners against the Wests Tigers at the SCG on Saturday night where Mitchell was the star of the show. Mitchell not only crossed for three tries, he laid on two others in a complete performance where he gave opposite Esan Marsters nightmares.

But the description of his own performance is a scary prospect for opposing fans.

"People are saying it's 10 out of 10 but I don't think it is," Mitchell said. "I didn't help the boys coming out of the back field and that is something I really want to pride myself on. I scored the tries because of the boys on the back field.

"I want to put my game together by getting in and doing those hard carries."

Mitchell's first try came off the back of a 70 metre wide shift before he laid on the next two Roosters first half tries to Daniel Tupou and Luke Keary. His third try was an 80 metre intercept thrown by Tigers veteran Robbie Farah in front of 13,655 people.

But it was his defence which attracted the praise of teammate Luke Keary after stopping a try and swatting the ball dead to halt a try-scoring opportunity.

The Tigers were brave but couldn’t match the Roosters’ firepower. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

"I thought this was one of his best games of NRL," Keary said. "He will tell you he has probably been a bit disappointed in himself. He was just on tonight.

"He is a special player."

Mitchell could have had a fourth only to be denied by skipper Boyd Cordner who just beat him to the ball to score a try from a Keary kick in the final play of the match. Coach Trent Robinson said it was 10/10 performance but a "9/10" for Mitchell.

"He's not finished," Robinson said. "He is a hungry man. I'm not trying to downplay how good it was. I know it's not up to us to put a ceiling on a guy like that."

Rival clubs are said to be circling Mitchell who is off-contract at the end of next year.

"Who wouldn't want Latrell?" Robinson said. "Honestly. That's an easy answer for any club."

FINDING CONSISTENCY

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire said "we are a better team than what we showed".

"That's one thing I'm learning about this group we are in moments and falling out of them quickly," Maguire said. "Teams like the Roosters their levels stay at that for a long period of time.

"Something we need to learn. We have to learn to stay at those moments in games."

HOOKING WOES

The Roosters showed life without Jake Friend is going to be a tough slog. While Victor Radley is a rising star and one of the best emerging locks in the game, he struggled at times attacking at dummy half. He threw a forward pass, dropped the ball and one error led to a try.

"He was average," Robinson said.. "He can get better. He will know that. He will get some improvement each week."

BENJI NO SURE THING

Veteran Benji Marshall is still battling a hamstring injury and is no certainty to be fit for their next match against Penrith.

"Throughout the week there were signs (he would play)," Maguire said. "With a hamstring you can't take a risk. He ran earlier in the week. Then found it was a little bit underdone."

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 42 (L Mitchell 3 N Butcher B Cordner L Keary D Tupou tries L Mitchell 7 goals)bt WESTS TIGERS 12 (R Farah R Matterson tries E Marsters 2 goals) at Sydney Cricket Ground. Referee: Matt Cecchin, Tim Roby.Crowd: 13,666.