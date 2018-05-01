Menu
Toowoomba Second Range Crossing April flyover
New video released of Second Range Crossing construction

Tobi Loftus
by
1st May 2018 10:14 AM

NEXUS Infrastructure has shared new footage of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project.

The new drone footage, filmed by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, shows the entire length of the new road project as of the end of April.

The video showed construction progressing in areas such as the Warrego Highway at Helidon Spa, Mort Street at Cranley, Boundary Street at Cranley, the Warrego Highway at Charlton, Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road at Wellcamp and the Gore Highway at Athol.

Some of the Second Range Crossing construction sites are nearing completion, with the final stage of construction of the New England Highway realignment set to begin this month.

"Please allow an additional 10-15 minutes for your travel time while we carry out these works," Nexus said in a statement.  

