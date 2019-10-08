LATEST: House lost to Laidley inferno
AT LEAST one house appears to have been destroyed in a dangerous fire currently burning in Laidley.
Footage from the ABC appears to show a property continuing to burn.
A QFES spokesperson was unable to confirm whether properties had been lost, but said investigations into the information were taking place,
QFES issued a seek shelter alert at 2.50pm for a severe and fast-moving fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Douglas McInnes Drive, Railway Street, Ward Court, Wilson Court, Tyrrell Court, Storr Street, Leonard Street, Edward Street and Coates Street.
A house has been destroyed by fire in the Lockyer Valley town of Laidley. Fire crews still battling the blaze. pic.twitter.com/p1QM3KhaF1— Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) October 8, 2019