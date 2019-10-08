Menu
Smoke is visible from Laidley, which has a 'leave now' fire alert.
Smoke is visible from Laidley, which has a 'leave now' fire alert.
LATEST: House lost to Laidley inferno

Dominic Elsome
8th Oct 2019 4:04 PM
AT LEAST one house appears to have been destroyed in a dangerous fire currently burning in Laidley.

Footage from the ABC appears to show a property continuing to burn.

A QFES spokesperson was unable to confirm whether properties had been lost, but said investigations into the information were taking place,

QFES issued a seek shelter alert at 2.50pm for a severe and fast-moving fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Douglas McInnes Drive, Railway Street, Ward Court, Wilson Court, Tyrrell Court, Storr Street, Leonard Street, Edward Street and Coates Street.

FOLLOW THE LIVE, ROLLING COVERAGE HERE

    Breaking The Rural Fire Service has issued four Information-level notices for vegetation fires.

    News The bushfire has never been under control by firefighters

    News A local Bendigo Bank will dish out six per cent dividends.

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards