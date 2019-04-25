Latest from the Queensland Times editor's desk

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Today, all across Ipswich, people young and old from all walks of life stopped to remember our Anzacs.

Queensland Times reporters and photographers were along side those marking this sacred day in the Australian calendar.

As a digital subscriber, you get first access to our Anzac Day coverage. You also get exclusive access to galleries of hundreds of photographs taken of touching moments by our photographers.

From Peak Crossing to Bundamba, Booval and North Ipswich, and of course Ipswich's Anzac Parade featuring this wonderful 100-year-old gentleman Ralph Edwards who you may remember from this story from earlier this month. We were delighted to capture the moment Ralph got his birthday wish realised.

As a subscriber, you also get the first look at this beautifully written letter describing when peace came to Brisbane and Ipswich.

It's such a pleasure and an honour to be able to publish this incredible letter written by much loved Ipswich woman Zillah Norrak.

You can read about Zillah in the QT's 2009 tribute here.

What makes it even more special is that Zillah's grandfather, John Woolley, had been editor of the QT and it was mandatory for her to read every word in the QT six days a week.

I hope that Zillah would look at having her beautiful words published in this edition of the QT with much pride.

I suspect, thanks to the quality of her writing and detailed observations, Zillah would have made a wonderful journalist and could have easily carried on her grandfather's legacy.

I'm also grateful to Llewella Norrak for entrusting her precious keepsakes to us.

An editor's office is the burial ground for many old pieces of paper and photos but I can assure you we returned these letters to Llewella and hope they are treasured for years to come.

We're also happy to be able to put this precious letter on historical record so it can be found by many as the years go by.

Shannon Newley, editor