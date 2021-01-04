Latest PC attack on comedy uncalled for

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The global pandemic has put what's important in life into perspective. Priorities don't include "likes" on Facebook, the cars we drive, the palaces we live in, but the loved ones who stand with us in our hour of need.



Laughter has been subdued by the sobering statistics of those who have succumbed to Covid. If laughter is the best medicine, why then are the "politically correct" task forces denouncing the comedies we laughed at, such as the English classics: "Faulty Towers" and "Keeping up Appearances"? We need a reality check as to what is important.



Our mental health could do with a few good laughs after a very serious year and lock down restrictions.

If we cannot laugh at our traits we recognise in others, then life becomes a struggle, rather than a gift. Give us a break. Art imitates life!

E Rowe

Marcoola