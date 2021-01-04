Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Latest PC attack on comedy uncalled for

4th Jan 2021 1:46 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The global pandemic has put what's important in life into perspective. Priorities don't include "likes" on Facebook, the cars we drive, the palaces we live in, but the loved ones who stand with us in our hour of need.

Laughter has been subdued by the sobering statistics of those who have succumbed to Covid. If laughter is the best medicine, why then are the "politically correct" task forces denouncing the comedies we laughed at, such as the English classics: "Faulty Towers" and "Keeping up Appearances"? We need a reality check as to what is important.

Our mental health could do with a few good laughs after a very serious year and lock down restrictions.

If we cannot laugh at our traits we recognise in others, then life becomes a struggle, rather than a gift. Give us a break. Art imitates life!

E Rowe

Marcoola

covid-19 fawlty towers letters to the editor political correctness
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartless crims hit while you are on holidays

        Premium Content Heartless crims hit while you are on holidays

        Crime Ipswich police issue urgent plea to anyone leaving their property unattended over holiday period

        Anna Bligh: The floods moment I thought I failed

        Premium Content Anna Bligh: The floods moment I thought I failed

        News It was the supreme test of leadership and Anna Bligh felt she had failed. She...

        Rain on cards as Wivenhoe drops to 12-year low

        Premium Content Rain on cards as Wivenhoe drops to 12-year low

        News Ipswich is in desperate need of solid rain following a drier than average 2020.

        Qld survivors paid $116 million in compo

        Premium Content Qld survivors paid $116 million in compo

        News More big name institutions have signed up to the national redress scheme for...