LATEST: New details emerge on cause of train derailment

THE unit pulling the train that derailed at Wulkuraka is believed to have caused yesterday's derailment.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad fronted the media this morning to offer the latest information on the incident which unfolded about 4.30pm.

Only two Bombardier staff were on board at the time.

They did not suffer any physical injuries, although the driver was treated for shock at the scene.

The train was damaged and three carriages were lifted off the tracks.

The derailment caused a stir because the train was one of the New Generation Rollingstock units, which have faced a wide range of criticism including delayed rollout and failure to meet Queensland standards, regarding disability access.

Two separate investigations have been launched into the incident; one is being undertaken by Queensland Rail while the independent National Transport and Safety Authority will carry out another.

Ms Trad said preliminary information suggested the derailment was not directly related to the NGR's performance.

Instead, the incident was believed to have been caused by the shunter itself, or by human error.

Train derailed: The front end of a train has been completely destroyed after it derailed at near Wulkuraka train station.

"I am advised it was the shunter that came off the tracks, in the first instance and the new train followed," Ms Trad said.

"… but let's allow a full investigation to take place."

The delayed rollout of the NGR trains, commissioned by the previous State Government, has been an ongoing headache for this Labor government.

Ms Trad today faced criticism over whether or not the new passenger trains, frequently being tested along the Ipswich lines, would be accepted for service in time for the Commonwealth Games.

She said the government was working through the 480 issues first identified, which have now been reduced to 20 issues.

It is hoped at least two NGR passenger trains will be in service before the end of the year.

The NGR train involved in yesterday's incident has not yet been accepted into service by the Queensland Government.