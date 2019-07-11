Latest invention to tempt bacon aficionados

QUEENSLAND pig farmers are set to win over bacon addicts everywhere with the creation of a new bacon salt and bacon butter.

Dean and Mason Mayne from Piggy in the Middle on the Sunshine Coast teamed up with local Gympie chef James Barnden to create the products as a way of eliminating waste.

"We started making bacon and had off cuts of the bacon when we were slicing it and we didn't want to waste it because we wanted to use the whole animal so James came up with idea to make bacon salt," Mason said.

Three-year-old Tilly Mayne with Piggy in the Middle farmer dad Mason, who has developed a new bacon salt and bacon butter, on their Kilkivan property with some of their free-range pasteurised pigs. Picture: Lachie Millard

The salt features the free-range bacon, which is dehydrated and mixed with sea salt, pepper, garlic, paprika and other spices.

It has a smoky bacon flavour and can be used on everything from avocado on toast to fried eggs.

The bacon butter is made from pig lard.

"People see it and they go, 'Wow, that's cool'," Mason said.

"Everyone always knows a bacon lover so they have to buy it for them."

The farmer cousins from Kilkivan will sell both products, along with their "shacon" (sheep bacon) at Australia's largest free food and wine festival Regional Flavours festival on July 20-21 at South Bank.