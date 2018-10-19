Menu
Ipswich weather: Here's when to dry the washing this weekend

Rhiannon Keyte
by
19th Oct 2018 10:33 AM

AFTER several weekends of patchy, rainy weather, Ipswich can finally look forward to a clear Saturday according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Nicholas Shera.

Once the last dregs of an upper trough brings patchy rain to the area on Friday afternoon, it's predicted that the weather will clear up for at least 24 hours.

It's predicted the Friday afternoon rain could hit around 4pm, presenting a potential challenge for the afternoon commute.

Saturday is heading for a top temp of 30C, with north-easterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon becoming lighter in the evening.

It's hoped the rain will stay away until lunchtime Sunday, when a new front approaching from the west will bring medium showers with the chance of a storm.

Those hoping to head outside this weekend should consider planning most of their activities for Saturday and pack a brolly on Sunday.

As for getting the washing dry, those with multiple loads to get through can likely get ahead by starting once the rain front passes over on Friday, with ideal drying conditions for sheets, towels and smalls all day Saturday. 

bureau of meteorology weather weekend weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

