Ipswich weather: Here's when to dry the washing this weekend

AFTER several weekends of patchy, rainy weather, Ipswich can finally look forward to a clear Saturday according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Nicholas Shera.

Once the last dregs of an upper trough brings patchy rain to the area on Friday afternoon, it's predicted that the weather will clear up for at least 24 hours.

It's predicted the Friday afternoon rain could hit around 4pm, presenting a potential challenge for the afternoon commute.

⚠️WARNING UPDATE: A very dangerous thunderstorm south of Warwick is producing extremely heavy rainfall. 79mm recorded in 30 minutes at Elbow Valley. Flash flooding is likely under this storm. Stay up to date with warnings: https://t.co/QGqWwvIL8K pic.twitter.com/dpqFWqH6fC — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 18, 2018

Saturday is heading for a top temp of 30C, with north-easterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon becoming lighter in the evening.

It's hoped the rain will stay away until lunchtime Sunday, when a new front approaching from the west will bring medium showers with the chance of a storm.

Those hoping to head outside this weekend should consider planning most of their activities for Saturday and pack a brolly on Sunday.

As for getting the washing dry, those with multiple loads to get through can likely get ahead by starting once the rain front passes over on Friday, with ideal drying conditions for sheets, towels and smalls all day Saturday.