Latest cluster unfair on those who played by rules

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As we almost made it through months of change in 2020, with little or no further community transmissions of the Covid-19 virus, Australians are now placed in jeopardy with an imported new strains of the virus.

Opening our borders to international travellers returning will come back to bite us.



We are the envy of the world, the way our state and federal governments have set in place strict policies of movement control and testing, from the beginning.

We have learned to isolate and socially distance.

Now thousands of Australians have had to put their Christmas plans on hold while a cluster has broken out in the northern suburbs of Sydney.

This has sent alarm bells ringing for all the state borders to be closed to certain districts, with paranoia over the potential spread nationwide.

It is not fair to those who have sacrificed their lives and livelihoods to overcome the challenges of this strange and deadly virus.



More sinister is the covert movement of those returning travellers who knowingly have symptoms, not tested, while spreading the virus through their communities to innocent victims totally unaware of the danger.

While internationally, this isn't taken too seriously by some, Australians have sacrificed to be virus-free and played by the rules. Take every caution.

E Rowe

Marcoola