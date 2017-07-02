LATEST: Cleanaway responds to smoke cloud toxicity fears

FULL STORY: HUGE plumes of smoke spread across New Chum and surrounding suburbs today after a fire started at waste management facility, Cleanaway.

The large cloud of smoke sparked concerns from residents, with many worried it was toxic.

Three fire crews from Bundamba Station were called to the waste management facility to help control the blaze, which started shortly before 8am.

Smoke from the New Chum blaze: Large clouds of smoke are coming from the fire.

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP OUTRAGED

Jim Dodrill, head of Ipswich Campaign Against Toxic Environments group, said the worst affected area was his suburb of Collingwood Park.

"The smoke plumes are huge. What's in that smoke is a real concern for people," he said.

"Residents have had to close their windows and doors and it settled almost like a fog through the suburb.

"I get a little bit of asthma and I've closed all the doors and windows in the house.

"It could be a real health concern."

Resident Dan Keogh passed the scene and said the smoke "smelled like coal burning mixed with rubbish" to him.

"It was very smokey in Collingwood Park," he said.

"The (smoke cloud) was quite high, a good few hundred meters high."

Mr Dodrill said IRATE had opposed the expansion of the waste management facility in the past and protested the acceptance of regulated waste in the facility.

"That's just not acceptable so close to a residential area," he said.

"The site needs to be capped and rehabilitated and left as is because it doesn't serve the community at all having it so close to residential area."

SMOKE IS 'NOT TOXIC': CLEANAWAY

A spokesperson for Cleanaway assured residents there was no toxic waste on fire at the facility and that the blaze was contained to cell 4A, a construction and demolition waste area.

"Basically, it was just wood and that type of material and there was no toxicity," he said.

"I know there were questions about the asbestos and that's in a totally separate cell.

"There are a number of different cells operating. The asbestos is wrapped up and buried deep into the group there's a lot of risk mitigation.

"The handling of asbestos is heavily regulated and any asbestos is in separate cells which were well away from the fire."

Concerns were also raised about the other potentially harmful or toxic waste at the site.

"We don't take regulated waste other than asbestos and the site is predominantly wood and building materials so there are no liquids, toxic substances or heavy metals," the spokesperson said.

The Cleanaway spokesperson also said fires at landfill sites were not common but could happen any time.

"We don't know what's caused the fire and we will investigate the incident," he said.

"It could be anything from spontaneous combustion or even have some kids playing around.

"It's not common but it can happen in landfills. That's why we have pretty strict policies about if anything like this does happen."

Fire at New Chum

FIRE CREWS ON THE GROUND

Brad Barnes, station officer at Bundamba Station, said his crews left the scene in the hands of Cleanaway management about midday.

"(Cleanaway staff) had two bulldozers, excavator and a water truck working on it," he said.

"No one saw anyone light the fire and sometimes you do get heat buildup in landfill. There won't be investigation (by QFES)."

The firefighter said the blaze was contained within a 100sqm radius.

"It was a very clean burning type fire. There was so much smoke because when the fire gets deep seeded there is not oxygen and it creates a lot of smoke," he said.

"The rubbish itself is about 1.5m deep. There's paper, wood chip and it'd been burning for a while.

"But it's now completely contained and there's no chance of it going anywhere."

ADVICE FROM EMERGENCY SERVICES

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services advised Ipswich residents, especially those with respiratory issues, to take care.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition," a QFES spokesperson said.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions."

Despite the warning a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said while they had several calls in Ipswich from those with respiratory issues on Saturday, no calls were received today.

WHAT COUNCIL HAS TO SAY

COUNCIL has responded to calls the Cleanaway landfill site should be closed.

"The site is a former coal mine and has been operating as a landfill for building and dry industrial waste since 1998," an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

"Council has no control over state regulated environmental activity. It is licensed and regulated by the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.​

"At its current rate of usage council officers estimate the landfill will be completed within five years."

The spokesperson encouraged Ipswich residents to follow any safety advice from emergency services and the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.