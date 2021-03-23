Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area.
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area.
Business

Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

by Cathryn McLauchlan
23rd Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Whitsunday Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is four.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Whitsunday, listed by postcode in date order:

4800

Howron Pty Ltd, ABN: 78123013589, Main Business Location: QLD 4800, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4802

Morton Berg Pty Ltd, ABN: 16106170576, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: June 15, 2020, Liquidator: Malcolm Kimbal Howell

Tawcove Pty Ltd, ABN: 26114764359, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Dixon Properties Pty Ltd, ABN: 67009917328, Main Business Location: QLD 4802, Notice Date: March 11, 2021, Liquidator: Frederick James Dixon

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

More Stories

business closures

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taxi driver to stand trial over teen’s death

        Premium Content Taxi driver to stand trial over teen’s death

        News A witness claims she saw a taxi veer to the left before fatally striking a girl on a bicycle

        Former world champion Lockyer boxer breaches bail conditions

        Premium Content Former world champion Lockyer boxer breaches bail conditions

        Crime A former boxer breached his bail conditions – on his birthday

        ‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Hospital patients facing huge wait times

        Premium Content ‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Hospital patients facing huge wait times

        Health Increased patient loading has been cited for extensive wait times at Ipswich...

        AFLQ Schools Footy: Ipswich SHS girls making mark

        Premium Content AFLQ Schools Footy: Ipswich SHS girls making mark

        AFL AFLQ SEQ School’s Cup qualifying day scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due...