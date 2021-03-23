Latest business liquidations in Ipswich

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Ipswich Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is 11.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Ipswich, listed by postcode in date order:

4300

Wyton Employment Pty Ltd, ABN: 16159632229, Main Business Location: QLD 4300, Notice Date: March 12, 2020, Liquidator: John Maxwell Morgan

Youth Connections Group Pty Ltd Trading As Ycg, ABN: 43611512693, Main Business Location: QLD 4300, Notice Date: May 11, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Youth Employment & Training Australia Pty Ltd Trading As Yeta, ABN: 83615405797, Main Business Location: QLD 4300, Notice Date: May 11, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Cold Room Contractors Pty. Ltd., ABN: 67612365358, Main Business Location: QLD 4300, Notice Date: September 17, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher Richard Cook

Floral Nominees Pty Ltd, ABN: 56644611361, Main Business Location: QLD 4300, Notice Date: November 9, 2020, Liquidator: Benjamin Whitehouse

Top Plaster Pty Ltd, ABN: 26140524714, Main Business Location: QLD 4300, Notice Date: December 8, 2020, Liquidator: Stephen Robert Dixon

4305

Aussie Rural Equipment Pty Ltd Trading As Keidges Farm Machinery, ABN: 87166677550, Main Business Location: QLD 4305, Notice Date: March 25, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Decs N Huds Constructions Pty Ltd, ABN: 41606843056, Main Business Location: QLD 4305, Notice Date: November 27, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Infants' Friend Pty Ltd, ABN: 70105256755, Main Business Location: QLD 4305, Notice Date: February 24, 2021, Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

4306

Ambon Pty. Ltd., ABN: 59009792563, Main Business Location: QLD 4306, Notice Date: December 14, 2020, Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey

N & P Wholesale Meats Pty. Ltd., ABN: 12607687847, Main Business Location: QLD 4306, Notice Date: March 5, 2021, Liquidator: Gavin Moss

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Ipswich