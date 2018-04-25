Latest bikeway link set to open

A $1.6MILLION bikeway linking Redbank Plains Rd to Farmer Ct will open this month.

The Ipswich City Council will officially open stage three of the Goodna Creek Bikeway at Redbank Plains.

Infrastructure Committee chair Cheryl Bromage said the bikeway was a vital step in the development of Ipswich's cycle network.

Cr Bromage said works included installing a new 3m-wide shared path, raised priority crossing points, three culvert crossings, lighting and a bike repair station.

The Goodna Creek Bikeway will eventually link Redbank Station and Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre with nearby suburbs.