Late thunderstorm possible as west cops 300mm downpour

LATE thunderstorms may sweep through the Ipswich region tonight.

Today has been humid and is expected to reach a top of 32C.

Next week will bring a cool change with maximum temperatures to drop to 25C.

An upper trough moving into the Ipswich area late this afternoon will increase the chance of a storm but the Bureau of Meteorology says any storm activity will likely be isolated.

Over the next few days showers are likely in Ipswich as a band moves from the northwest of the state into southeast Queensland.

There is a chance of heavy rainfall from possible thunderstorms on Monday, but the southeast won't experience anything like the downpour affecting western Queensland right now.

Between 9am on Friday and 9am today, almost 300mm of rain has fallen on the area around Cloncurry and Mt Isa.

Severe weather warnings are still in place, including flood warnings, and will continue today into tomorrow - possibly on Monday too.

The scattered rain expected in Ipswich is being caused by a different weather system to the one bringing heavy falls to the state's west.

BoM meteorologist Lauren Pattie explained the heavy rain impacting western Queensland was being caused by a low pressure system which is slowly shifting south.

By Tuesday that low is expected to move north again towards the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Right now, the chance of a cyclone developing is "very low" in both the Gulf and the Coral Sea off Queensland but that may change towards the end of next week.

"There is an increase in the chance of a cyclone forming as the northern monsoon enters a more active phase," Ms Pattie said.

"We will definitely be keeping an eye out next week, especially in the Gulf."