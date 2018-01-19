Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Unholy choice of venue for late night pee ends in strife

by Ross Irby

JAKOB Walker was busting to pee at 2am after a few drinks but his unholy choice of venue - a wall of an Anglican church, proved not to be the move of a wise man.

It was recorded by security camera.

There was no great flood but eagle-eyed Ipswich police on patrol easily spotted Walker's torrent as it splashed on to the wall of Saint Paul's.

His antics brought the 20-year-old before Ipswich Magistrates' Court and the sheepish lad pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place at 2am on Saturday, November 4, 2017 and to urinating in public in the vicinity of licensed premises.

Walker's lawyer told Magistrate David Shepherd that his young client had viewed CCTV footage of his offending and been embarrassed by his actions.

Mr Shepherd released Walker on a four-month, $250 own-recognisance good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

Related Items

Topics:  ipswich crime ipswich magistrates court public urination

Ipswich Queensland Times
Churchill Abattoir tool thief left trail for police

Churchill Abattoir tool thief left trail for police

Desperate for money, man stole thousands of dollars' worth of electrical tools.

premium_icon Three little words, four days of retail pain

Ayr local Kristy Wassmuth with daughters Emilee, 5, and Briella, 7, are unhappy Coles in Ayr will be closed over the Easter long weekend. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Regional towns hit by 'blockbuster stuff-up'

Past students reveal secrets to success ahead of school year

SCHOOL SUCCESS: Bremer State High School students Lachlan Blaine received an OP 2 and Kayla Beaton an OP 1.

Peers forge friendship that will stand the perils of university

Driver in serious condition following highway rollover

A person is in a critical condition following an accident on the Bruce Highway near Morayfield. File picture

Firies had to cut the person from the wreckage

Local Partners