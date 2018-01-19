Unholy choice of venue for late night pee ends in strife

JAKOB Walker was busting to pee at 2am after a few drinks but his unholy choice of venue - a wall of an Anglican church, proved not to be the move of a wise man.

It was recorded by security camera.

There was no great flood but eagle-eyed Ipswich police on patrol easily spotted Walker's torrent as it splashed on to the wall of Saint Paul's.

His antics brought the 20-year-old before Ipswich Magistrates' Court and the sheepish lad pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place at 2am on Saturday, November 4, 2017 and to urinating in public in the vicinity of licensed premises.

Walker's lawyer told Magistrate David Shepherd that his young client had viewed CCTV footage of his offending and been embarrassed by his actions.

Mr Shepherd released Walker on a four-month, $250 own-recognisance good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.