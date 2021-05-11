Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Rain Outlook
Weather

Late-night storm blows in damaging winds, large hail

by Nilsson Jones, Torny Miller
11th May 2021 5:09 AM

Severe thunderstorms swept across parts of southeast Queensland late on Monday night.

Just before midnight thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Toowoomba and Crows Nest.

They were heading east towards Brisbane and were expected to hit Gatton, the area west of Esk and the area northwest of Esk by 12.10am and Laidley, Esk and the area south of Esk by 12.40 am.

Damaging winds and large hailstones were likely.

 

 

 

The weather bureau said the isolated thunderstorm activity was coming ahead of an upper trough "amplifying over the southern inland", with more predictions of wild weather for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said severe thunderstorms with hail were expected across the region over the next two days, stretching from the Sunshine Coast right down to the border.

"Thunderstorms are also predicted as far inland as Clermont just past St George," he Markworth said.

The biggest rainfalls were expected on Wednesday.

"The Brisbane region is expected to receive around 25mm and a maximum of 40mm. That should come through late Wednesday morning," Mr Markworth said.

The stormy weather is expected to clear up by Friday heading into the weekend.

 

BRISBANE Queensland

 

SUNSHINE COAST Queensland

 

GOLD COAST Queensland

 

Originally published as Late-night storm blows in damaging winds, large hail

hail seq weather winds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck driver jailed over horrific crash that killed young mum

        Premium Content Truck driver jailed over horrific crash that killed young...

        News A court has heard the horrific story of how two truck drivers tried desperately to save a young mum trapped in a burning vehicle

        Pill press found after police uncover secret drug lab

        Premium Content Pill press found after police uncover secret drug lab

        Crime The raid took place as part of a larger drug trafficking operation spanning across...

        NEW DETAILS: Police reveal what sparked Ipswich house fire

        Premium Content NEW DETAILS: Police reveal what sparked Ipswich house fire

        News Crime scene investigators have determined the unusual cause of a house fire

        UPDATE: Armed man in custody following police standoff

        Premium Content UPDATE: Armed man in custody following police standoff

        Breaking Officers were reportedly forced to cordon off a suburban street as an armed man ran...