Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Late night and early morning crashes send four to hospital

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
10th Jul 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crash at Limestone Ridges has sent two male patients to hospital in stable condition.

The road was closed but was eventually reopened at 7.45am.

The crash happened about 6.30am on Ipswich-Boonah Rd, at Limestone Ridges, just past Peak Crossing.

In the early hours of the morning a female teenager was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with significant head injuries after a vehicle collided with a tree on Columbia Drive and Augusta Parkway at 12.55am this morning.

In Springfield Lakes paramedics transported a stable patient to Ipswich Hospital after a vehicle collided with a pole on Grande Ave and Lakes Entrance Drive at 8.27pm last night.

vehicle crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        Council News $4.4 million is being invested in infrastructure in Ipswich including a $1.8 million playground, footpaths and Orion Lagoon. Here’s what is being funded.

        Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        premium_icon Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        Council News The council’s IT department evaluated all of the council’s systems.

        IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        News Everyday the QT publishes a list of everyone appearing in court.

        • 10th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        premium_icon Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        News Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses