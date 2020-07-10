Late night and early morning crashes send four to hospital

A crash at Limestone Ridges has sent two male patients to hospital in stable condition.

The road was closed but was eventually reopened at 7.45am.

The crash happened about 6.30am on Ipswich-Boonah Rd, at Limestone Ridges, just past Peak Crossing.

In the early hours of the morning a female teenager was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with significant head injuries after a vehicle collided with a tree on Columbia Drive and Augusta Parkway at 12.55am this morning.

In Springfield Lakes paramedics transported a stable patient to Ipswich Hospital after a vehicle collided with a pole on Grande Ave and Lakes Entrance Drive at 8.27pm last night.