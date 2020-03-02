Late escape shows Bulls up for football challenge

FOOTBALL: A last minute goal to keep their FFA Cup hopes alive has the Ipswich City Bulls primed for another strong premiership campaign.

Bulls captain Joel Munn broke the deadlock after a Nambour/Yandina recovery to secure his team a spot in the fourth preliminary stage of the annual knockout competition.

The Bulls led 2-0 at Sutton Park on Sunday night through goals from Trent Griffiths and Zygan Condie.

However, the home side had some anxious moments in the second half before Munn's decider propelled them into the next round avoiding extra time.

"Overall I was really happy with last night's performance,'' Bulls head coach Norbert Duga said.

"The boys have just been working hard every single weekend.

"It was good that we kind of got pegged back for a second but still found a way to get the win, so that's pleasing.''

The Bulls beat Annerley 2-0 in their first FFA Cup clash. Griffiths and Condie also scored in that victory.

Although the Bulls have lost some players through what Duga calls "natural attrition'', the coach was pleased to have retained plenty of experience.

"The core of the squad has been around for a while so that's always good,'' he said.

Among regulars returning include Jay Kitching, goalkeeper Brent Witney, Ronan Geoghegan, Nathan Manttan and Jim Allison.

The Bulls men open their Capital League 1 premiership season against UQ at Sutton Park on Friday night. The Reserves play at 6.30pm before the main game at 8.30pm.

Although his team had endured some pre-season weather disruptions, Duga said other clubs were affected the same way.

Ipswich City's fourth round FFA Cup opponent is yet to be confirmed.

FFA Cup round 3: Ipswich City Bulls 3 (Trent Griffiths, Zygan Condie, Joel Munn) def Nambour/Yandina 2 at Sutton Park.