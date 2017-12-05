Last sprinkles eaten as cup cake bakery closes

CAKE OFF: Di Avenell and Renee Hamilton have baked the last cakes at dessert shop Di Licious and closed the family business.

CAKE OFF: Di Avenell and Renee Hamilton have baked the last cakes at dessert shop Di Licious and closed the family business.

AFTER more than 10 years at the mixing bowl, the 'cup cake lady', Di Avenell, is hanging up the apron.

The beaters licked, sprinkles empty and crumbs eaten, Ms Avenell and daughter turned business partner Renee Hamilton have made the bitter sweet decision to close Di Licious cupcakes.

Best known for their mini delectable treats in chocolate, Renee's speciality, vanilla, Di's speciality, red velvet, caramel and lemon flavours, the duo first opened the business down stairs at the Old Flour Mill before expanding to a private premises on Warwick Rd seven years ago.

Since then they have seen children grow into young adults, families expand and customers' milestones celebrated with cake.

More than 100, 000 cupcakes have passed through their oven in the past decade and thousands of kilos of butter whipped into their famous butter cream frosting.

Ms Hamilton said it all started over craving for cake at morning tea time.

"The boys at work would constantly want me to go to the bakery and buy them morning tea so I just started to get Mum to bake. We needed someone to bake something and deliver it so Mum started doing it," Ms Hamilton said.

"It all started there, Mum has always been a good baker, she definitely has the knack."

They've seen cake trends evolve from cake pops to macaroons and naked cakes and even watched as butter, their biggest expense, increased from $1.65 to almost $5 a pack.

All the recipe's are 'Grandma's'.

"White chocolate and Malteser have been the most popular. The melting moments recipe came from an old CWA cookbook my mother-in-law gave me," Ms Avenell said.

"Grandma would be so proud, she would love this shop."

The ovens won't have much time to cool down however as Ms Avenell plans to get cracking on a different kind of baking - Christmas cake.

Ms Avenell said the duo were looking forward being a mother and daughter again.

"We are so grateful for our loyal customers who have continued to support us, I consider them friends," Ms Avenell said.

"We are ready for some time for us, for family. It's time."