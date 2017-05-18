LAST RESORT: Truckie hits the streets in search of work

Job-seeker John Cramp hit the streets with a sign asking for a job.

IF YOU'RE looking for a sign of man who wants to work, look no further than John Cramp.

Tired of being turned down, the 58-year-old job hunter took to the streets with a specially made sign yesterday, pleading for someone to give him a shot.

From 6am, Mr Cramp stood on Boundary Rd, Wacol, with his sign reading simply, Work Wanted, with his qualifications and phone number.

Mr Cramp was an interstate truck driver for 30 years but also holds a forklift licence and describes himself as a hard worker.

Job-seeker John Cramp has hit the streets with a sign asking for a job. Contributed

"This is a last resort for me," he said.

"I've come out by the side of the road and I will stay out here until I've got a job.

"I live in Inala but I am prepared to go anywhere for work. I will do any kind of work - it doesn't matter what it is."

The father of two says he will take on any sort of labouring job from mowing to sweeping roads.

He said he was serious about finding work immediately, and his enthusiasm rubbed off on commuters, with a handful of people contacting the QT on Thursday morning hoping to help his cause.

Mr Cramp spent $200 getting his sign made up before hitting the pavement.

"I am not mucking around here," he said.