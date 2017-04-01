Last party for Ipswich's king of celebrations

Denmans Party Hire new owners Richard and Alison Drew (right) have taken over the store from Roy Hellyer and his daughter Kasey Marshell.

IPSWICH'S king of parties was not going to sell his iconic business to just anybody.

After 10 years as the joyous face behind Denmans Party Hire, health issues forced Roy Hellyer to sell up.

He wasn't leaving the bustling, bright shop at Silkstone without passing it onto a local family with the same community values he instilled in the business over the past decade.

Richard and Alison Drew were those people and this morning, Mr Hellyer retired, leaving the business in the Ipswich couple's capable hands.

"I wanted to keep it local, it's a local icon so I picked who was going to buy it. We've created a lot of friends out of the business more so than customers," he said.

"The whole 10 years is a big memory, we're disappointed we're selling but it's the case that we have to not that we went to. It's all good memories."

His daughter Kasey Marshell will still have the friendly smile the customers are used to as she continues her role in the business.

"It's very reassuring to know it's moved on to a local family business, they understand Ipswich and how we work and we're a very close knit community," Ms Marshell said.

"That's going to continue, which is brilliant, we couldn't be happier. We're going to keep running it business as usual, because that has been so successful.

"The customers are like family and friends. We've done their engagement parties, weddings, baby showers, first birthdays, we've seen it through generations. The bond you build with customers is great."

Mr Drew said he was keen to get into the party mode and had every intention to continue the Denmans Party Hire legacy.

"We were up for a challenge and change of lifestyle and we always dreamt of having a business," he said.

"We're most looking forward to dealing with the customers, what I call delivering grammar-standard service to our customers, you won't get better service anywhere else.

"Roy's story came up in the paper which triggered me to do something about it. It looked like we fitted the bill and when we came in to have a chat to him, even though we were the buyers, it felt more like a job interview."