Last orders called at beloved suburban cafe

CLOSING UP: Richy's cafe owner Ailsa Andersen is off to pursue other interests when the cafe closes this Sunday.

CLOSING UP: Richy's cafe owner Ailsa Andersen is off to pursue other interests when the cafe closes this Sunday. Cordell Richardson

A HOMELY cafe in the Woodend suburbs will close this Sunday, with the owners saying now is the right time to pursue other interests.

After four years of trading, Richy's owners Ailsa and Hans Andersen have put the shop and rear dwelling on the property market.

"It is time to take some time out. It is really the end of a season. I have been thinking about it for some time," owner Mrs Andersen said.

"It is a great spot and the decision has been made to sell the property. We are open to offers from people who would like to buy it as a going concern."

The property is being sold through House Quest with agent Tank Lee. Richy's is being sold at a reduced price, meaning interested parties must negotiate.

Mrs Andersen said she had been overwhelmed by diners' comments.

"People have been very kind and are wondering what they will do for a quiet retreat," she said.

"We have met some great people and had lots of chats. There is no doubt we will miss the people."

Reflecting upon the past four years, Mrs Andersen said it had been "very successful".

"It has to come to an end. There is nothing special about the date. It was important that we put a date on closing, otherwise it would just keep going on. There is never a good time," she said.

Richy's caters for takeaway and seated diners and has been serving a variety of homely food and gluten-free meals.

"I must say I will be looking to take a break. That is my next step, getting away. There has not been much down time over the four years, so it will be good," she said.

"We have been so very well supported by staff member Bev Martin. She certainly was a big part of the cafe family. She has been amazing.

New opportunities beckon for the pair after September 30.

"It will be a new adventure. Maybe we will work for someone else or look at other opportunities," she said.

"I do want to stay in the industry.

"I want to thank our loyal customers and look forward to seeing many of them this week.

"I would have to say that I am personally glad for the experience."

Chamber Awards Submissions Close Friday.

The Ipswich Chamber of Commerce is thankful for those people who put in nominations for the 2018 City of Ipswich Business Excellence Awards.

"The nomination period has now finished. We're accepting submissions for the award which close at 5pm. Friday, September 28," Ipswich Chamber president Phillip Bell said.

The awards give the business community the opportunity to celebrate accomplishments and benchmark their business against others in similar industries.

The gala night will be held on October 20 in the Ipswich Civic Centre.