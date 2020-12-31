Last-minute NYE plans in heart of Ipswich

There are plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich.

DESPITE it being a long-running tradition, the act of celebrating the end of a year has never made more sense than it does today.

Plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 never stood a chance to be a popular year, instead delivering tragedy and chaos worldwide.

Hating this year is so universally normalised, the topic has found a home for itself among other generic small-talk themes like the weather or Game of Thrones.

It's vital we celebrate the end of this weird and foul year.

Don't have plans yet? Not to worry. The QT has you sorted.

Fireworks

Fireworks will be visible from many vantage points across Ipswich.

The displays will fire from Rosewood, Ripley and Ipswich Central locations, the positions chosen to maximise visibility for as many people as possible.

Fireworks will launch across the region at 9pm.

Best of the 70s, 80s, 90s Party

Dress up in your best 70s, 80s or 90s outfit and listen to live music at Brothers Leagues Club as you farewell the year. Covers band Venus Envy will play in the lounge from 8.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club is at 20 Wildey St, Ipswich.

Games and drinks

If you want to avoid the pubs or just want to risk losing a strategy game to top off 2020, a games night might be just what you're looking for.

Saga Games Ipswich is hosting a New Year's Eve event from 2pm, with food, drinks and boardgames on the agenda. Entry is free and refreshments are for sale. A Magic the Gathering draft will run at $70 per person, with booster packs on offer for winners.

Saga Games is at 1/128 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.

Glow Party

The Racehorse Hotel is hosting a New Year's Eve party, encouraging guests to don fluorescent or white outfits. The party will kick off from 7pm, with promos and giveaways up for grabs. The event is free and open to those over 18.

The Racehorse Hotel is at 215 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.

Tivoli Drive In - SOLD OUT

Opening gates from 4pm, the Tivoli Drive-in is hosting a now sold-out event for New Year's Eve. For those lucky enough to nab a ticket, the event will involve a bubble show, live music from party band Savvy and performances from Ipswich Musical Theatre.

