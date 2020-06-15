Last Man Stands Ipswich fires up post-coronavirus

FUN WITH MATES: Last Man Stands Ipswich outfit Aussie Sandpaper Supplies come together to celebrate a wicket.

IPSWICH cricketers are rushing to assemble their teams for the Winter season of Last Man Stands T20 Cricket.

Trapped in lockdown for the last few months without sport to occupy them, players are reportedly champing at the bit to get outside and enjoy some cricket.

Competitions get underway July 12, with nominations closing July 5. Teams consist of eight players and matches cost $120 per side.

LMS Ipswich operator Andy Levett said he had been nervous about whether people would return given coronavirus but the response from the cricket community had been amazing, with 22 teams nominated already and limited match slots being snapped in minutes.

“We only had 24 teams before COVID-19 so to have 22 again is a super result,” he said.

LMS Ipswich resumes under a strict COVID-19 Safe plan.

As part of precautions, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed at each field, with teams separated on either side.

Instead of the usual four, three games will be held per day, to allow more time in between to keep gathering numbers down as people arrive and leave. Hand sanitiser stations will be set up and players encouraged to use them before and after games. Participants have also been given the option of wearing masks and gloves to further limit risk of viral transmission.

Player details will also be logged online, so that contact tracing can be conducted should a case of coronavirus occur.

Levett encouraged anyone interested to gather their mates and enter a team.

Despite the restrictions, all of the innovative features which elevate LMS remain.

Coloured kits are available for purchase, umpires provided, live scoring kept by match officials, and comprehensive statistics and world rankings can be tracked online.

LMS is extremely social and medals and trophies are awarded to victors at season’s end.

The game also offers incredible opportunities to compete on a national and international stage, and travel the world playing cricket.

LMS Ipswich commenced friendly matches last weekend.

In a demonstration of what LMS T20 cricket is all about, local weapon Simon Thorp dusted off the lockdown rust by belting 137 from 52 balls batting on solo after his seven teammates had been dismissed.

See Last Man Ipswich’s Facebook page for more information.