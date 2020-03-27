Last man stands down as coronacrisis strikes

RATTLED: Last Man Stands cricketer has his stumps knocked over. Ipswich operator Andrew Levett will navigate tough times in coming months as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

CRICKET: The operator of Last Man Stands Ipswich is bracing for financial hardship after he took it upon himself to suspend the current season and postpone the start of the next in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Teams did not take the field on Sunday after business owner Andrew Levett pulled the pin despite LMS powerbrokers telling individual associations they could continue if they adhered to strict requirements.

LMS officials reportedly deemed it safe to proceed because cricket was non-contact, the T20 games took just two hours and there were only 16 players spaced out on a field at any one time.

As part of additional measures to reduce the risk of infection, players were directed to pay fees online and not to share drinks or equipment.

Hand sanitiser dispensers were also to be accessible on site and conditions placed on the toss.

While matches went ahead in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, Levett determined the responsible action was to suspend the community-based league because he simply did not want to see the virus spread as a result of players taking part.

“Long story short, the people above me said to do what you want,” Levett said.

“It was only me Queensland-wide that said we’re off.

“It is disappointing but we’re in unheard of times at the moment.

“That was a big part of my decision. While we wouldn’t have been breaking any laws, I just didn’t want to put myself through it.

“Health comes first. I’ve got four young kids and I don’t want to give it to them.”

Levett said the fact Cricket Australia had suspended all club and community cricket from Woolworths Blast to Premier also weighed into his thinking.

He said he could not in good conscience allow games to occur given the Ipswich Logan Hornets had been denied their opportunity to take part in a historic Queensland Premier Grade Grand Final.

“It was wrong,” he said.

“How could I say yeah you can play after the Hornets had been told no.

“I’ve been in charge of LMS for three years and I’m best mates with a lot of the players.

“They are that committed. Some of these guys play 100 games a year which is four per day.

“Don’t get me wrong, they would have played but I made the decision I had to make. The boys are gutted and so am I.”

LMS players do not pay upfront costs. There are no registration fees, only match charges collected on game day.

While this means the business will not have to hand out refunds en masse, it will suffer a considerable loss, with income reduced to nothing. Levett will eek out a living working a second job in a bottle shop.

No play, no pay arrangements with respect to field hire will also help him to keep his head above water.

While he typically pays Ipswich City Council upfront, he settles debts with the various local schools at the end of each term but will owe nothing if games don’t go ahead.

“I have to put my living on hold,” he said.

“It is going to be a real tough one for three months but everyone is in the same position. If people can’t work and don’t have money, I can’t expect them to pay my wage either. There is a lot of emotion at the moment as well and I didn’t want to be accused of being money hungry or anything like that.

“At the moment all you can do is sit at home, watch TV and eat food.”