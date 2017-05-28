25°
Last-gasp goal saves Ipswich team's Pride

David Lems
| 28th May 2017 12:01 PM
Western Pride goal scorer Dylan Wenzel-Halls.
Western Pride goal scorer Dylan Wenzel-Halls. Chris Simpson

WHENEVER Western Pride plays, you can always count on plenty of football drama and last ditch excitement.

The Ipswich-based draw specialists lived up to their reputation again in Saturday night's latest National Premier Leagues clash at Perry Park.

Pride salvaged a 2-2 draw when substitute Dylan Wenzel-Halls netted his second goal with the last kick of the match.

That came after the Strikers had moments earlier led 2-1 when Jeremy Stewart headed home his second goal.

All the injury time action came after Wenzel-Halls finally broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 81st minute.

However, Strikers quickly responded after receiving a penalty.

Head coach Graham Harvey had in the first half been sent to the stands by the referee for dissent.

Pride's A-League recruit Harry Sawyer lined up for his first game with the club since returning from the Newcastle Jets.

"Harry played well,'' Pride captain Jesse Rigby said.

"It's good to have him. He's a big presence and keeps their centre backs on their toes.''

In a trademark frustrating finish, Rigby also praised Wenzel-Halls for his terrific second half effort.

"He got a bit more of a run and he likes to shoot. He puts away goals,'' Rigby said. "That was probably one of his best games so far.''

As for the Pride's fifth draw in 11 games, Rigby said it was another case of matching a top side but being unable to finish the job.

"To be honest I thought we really gave it to them,'' the skipper said of the clash with the joint competition leaders.

"It was a lot different to previous encounters. We were well in the game and really stuck it to them.

"They (Strikers) have always been a good side.

"We give it to teams. It's just closing out games.''

Rigby said the Pride players would have extra motivation for their next home game against Brisbane Roar Youth at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

The Pride women lost 4-0 to Olympic in their latest match at the same venue on Saturday afternoon.

After holding Olympic scoreless in the first half, Pride were left with 10 players when Mel von Bischoffshausen was injured in the second half. Olympic capitalised with the extra player and with Pride being understrength having regular players away with Met West commitments.

In the latest CL2 games, top four contenders Ipswich City continued their steady progress with a 3-2 win over Pine Hills away on Saturday night.

Western Spirit drew Friday night's game 4-4 with home team Brisbane Phoenix.

"We probably should have won it quite easily,'' goalkeeper Chris Morrall said, after Spirit were 4-2 up.

Dylan Goodman scored his second goal in two games back from a facial injury.

Although disappointed to lose the game, Morrall said Phoenix were a well-constructed side that posed a late threat.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 2 (Dylan Wenzel-Halls 2) drew Brisbane Strikers 2 (Jeremy Stewart penalty, goal).

NPL women: Brisbane Olympic def Western Pride 4-0.

CL2: Ipswich City 3 (Jim Allison penalty, Zygan Condie, Padraig Mcdowell) def Pine Hills 2; Western Spirit 4 (Mauricio Arena, Dylan Goodman, Kurtis Walters, own goal) drew Brisbane Phoenix 4. Reserves: Ipswich City 3 (Glenn Stenzel, Adam Thomson, Jack Ryder) def Pine Hills1; Western Spirit def Brisbane Phoenix 3-1.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane strikers football queensland ipswich football npl queensland western pride fc

