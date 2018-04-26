LAST DRINKS: Iconic pub closing doors

Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich.

Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

ONE of Ipswich's longest standing pubs is closing the doors.

This week the owners of the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich posted on Facebook a message stating that the doors were closing this Sunday.

They wrote: "It's with a lot of sadness that Karen and I announce that we are calling last drinks on Sunday at the Coro.We would like to thank everyone who has supported us during our time here and hope you will drop in for a final drink with us before we close the doors Sunday night."

The Coronation Hotel is one of Ipswich's oldest pubs, and remains one of the few left in Ipswich that welcomes live bands plus free stand up comedy in recent months.

The Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich has called for final drinks on April 29th. Darren Hallesy

It has been a haven for up and coming independant, hip hop and rap artists, who now have one less venue to show off their talents.

Last year the pub renovated the menu with the help of chef Leslie Whippy, the man known as 'Mr Whippy' which met with rave reviews.

The Queensland Times has contacted Coronation Hotel management for comment and is awaiting a response.