Last ditch effort before fining illegally parked commuters

Commuters illegally parked at Springfield Central train station will be flyered before they are fined.

IPSWICH City Council will deliver flyers to motorists parking illegally near Springfield Central train station in a last-ditch plea before handing out fines.

Acting General Manager of Planning and Regulatory Services Brett Davey said the flyers would advise commuters where to park, highlight safety issues and warn that fines will follow shortly.

"A new car park has been installed, however it is approximately 500m from the station proper. Some commuters are not using it and parking illegally in front of the old car park, as they have previously," he said.

"With new walkways installed this has added to safety issues as vehicles are now being driven on the walkways while pedestrians are using them. We have received increasing numbers of requests for action as a result.

"Transport and Main Roads Department did some education flyers and we wanted to add something about the potential for fines to occur for illegal parking. We propose some education, some form of warning process, and then the final step will be infringements issue for recalcitrant parking behaviour.

"Unfortunately we are seeing some really bad examples of driver behaviour, which is especially troubling given that these areas are heavily utilised by students travelling to and from school. It appears that some commuters may not change their behaviour through education, and infringements may be required."

Council officers will be on hand from Monday to deliver the flyers to commuters arriving from early in the morning.

From 2 December, fines of $100 will be issued for illegal parking.

The safety issues have recently prompted Queensland Police intervention.

Local MP for Jordan Charis Mullen had been contacted by several residents who have raised concerns relating to pedestrian safety along the footpath from Springfield Central station to Eden Station Road.

At least one car was spotted driving along the footpath while exiting the area, forcing pedestrians to move quickly to escape being hit.

"I was nearly hit by a car this morning while walking on the designated footpath from the temporary car park to the station. And then this afternoon while walking back to my car with many others who were walking also we were beeped numerous times by a driver who was driving their car along the footpath," wrote one resident.

"This is incredibly unsafe for pedestrians who are doing the right thing by using the temporary car park. Someone will be hit by a car if they continue to park on the footpath."

Ms Mullen said the situation was far from ideal, but there were three major projects on the go - construction of the Brisbane Lions stadium; new carpark and road upgrade - and all were happening in a constrained area while commuters still needed to access the train station.

The new temporary car park for commuters opened on 21 October. While an extra 500m away, it has 300 spaces, 50 more than the existing car park.

Entry is off Eden Station Drive with CCTV security and lighting installed for commuter safety. Existing parks have been closed to make way for heavy machinery building the 10,000-seat stadium for the Lions.

Ms Mullen said she was at the new temporary carpark on the Monday when it first opened and at midday there were still 75 carparks available while the verge was overflowing. On the Thursday, there were 115 carparks available at midday.

Ms Mullen had been working with council to address the situation and she reminded commuters to follow parking regulations in the area.