Last days to register your cause

IF YOU are a community group or local charity looking to boost your profile or project, then you have two days to apply for this year's Enriching Communities program.

Orion Springfield Central will close registrations this Wednesday for its annual program as part of Mirvac's National Community Day.

Centre manager Melissa Crittenden said this year the Centre was specifically calling for local organisations who were just getting off the ground or whose activities hadn't yet received much exposure.

"The Mirvac Group are always looking for organisations who are very much a part their local communities, with a vested interest in charities who support welfare, education, youth and health," Ms Crittenden said.

"This year Orion Springfield Central are looking to support a grass roots group that perhaps hasn't had much support or community awareness in the past.

"We understand the importance of community consultation and involvement, so through Mirvac's Enriching Communities program we'll be able to discover smaller groups and not only provide them with support, but a platform to generate community awareness."

The event which started in 2014 will this year be held on October 30 and will see staff from across Australia lend their support to local charities and neighbourhood groups.

"For one day only Mirvac staff will provide free labour, materials and resources from buddy mentor days to working bees, gardening or painting," Ms Crittenden said.

"Last year our Centre supported the Animal Welfare League with a building project, mulching, painting, gardening and cleaning."

To apply, visit Orion Springfield Central's Facebook page.