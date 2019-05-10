Last cut is the deepest for experienced hairdresser

HAIRDRESSER Shandell Weller has revealed the extent of her devastation when liquidators told her to shut Supercuts Hairdressing Salon at Booval Fair.

Liquidators visited all 13 stores across Queensland on Tuesday morning, including three salons in Ipswich, to tell 76 employees their jobs had been terminated.

A crippling ATO debt in excess of $1.7million forced shareholders to shut the doors.

Ms Weller described the closure as "an end of an era".

"Supercuts Hairdressing came to an end... that was totally beyond my control," she said.

" For 11 and a half years, I had the privilege of building a successful business alongside a fantastic team of hairdressers that have always done their absolute best.

"To all our loyal clients that have supported us, I give so much thanks to you all for allowing us to make you feel amazing.

"I and my team will miss each and every one of you that made it what it was.

"I am proud today for what myself and my team have given to our community of Ipswich and beyond."

Customers were shocked at the forced closure of their local salon

Maree Connell said she would miss the chit-chat over her beauty treatments.

"When I was younger, I went to Supercuts to get my hair cut and coloured and all the girls there were fantastic," she said.

"They always remembered you and would ask how the kids were and even how the dog was. It's sad to see young girls like this, who were doing the right things and going out and starting a career, be treated like this.

"It's always sad to see a business close and to have another three shut down in Ipswich is sad for the city."