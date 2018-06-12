Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

Brett Kippen raises a drink to the 'pig pen' at the Bundamba Ractrack, which will have its farewell meeting at the 2018 Ipswich Cup.

IT'S the one location at the Ipswich Cup that has become synonymous with having a good time, but sadly the General Admission spot everyone knows as 'The Pig Pen' will have its final hurrah at Saturday's Ipswich Cup.

As usual it will be crammed to the brim with punters and partygoer, but due to renovations and the redevelopment of the Ipswich Turf Club, the Pig Pen will remain only in our memories.

Just like the famous 'Hill' at the Gabba, it will be no more, and future generations will never know the joy of seeing the good times roll as locals are crammed in together in a Winter's day in June.

Brett Kippen is a proud Ipswich local who has been a visitor to the Pig Pen 13 times in the last 15 years.

The proud Ipswich boy says it is sad to see it go, but thinks in the long run it will be good for Ipswich racegoers.

"Yes it is sad," Mr Kippen said, "but in the end I think facilities for racing in Queensland overall need better facilities, especially compared with interstate. I've been to races in Gatton, Kilcoy and Murwillumbah and they are all a bit out of date.

"Ipswich Turf Club deserves better facilities, you can't stand in the way of progress. In the end it will be good for racing and great for Ipswich."

Brett plans to spend Ipswich Cup day as he has many times before, with his routine set in concrete.

"On Friday I get my form guide, that's a must, then Saturday I'll catch up with a few mates before heading to the Cup, in the same section I always go to. I try to bump into as many people as I can, it's all so spontaneous, Ipswich Cup is such a great day.

"It's a celebration of racing in Ipswich, and that great time of year when everyone gets together. Every year I always seem to bump into people from Ipswich that I know. It's such a great social event.

"I'll be sorry to see my favourite spot go, but I'll still be there next year. The Ipswich cup is the first date I note on my calendar every year!"

Ipswich Cup at Bundamba Turf Club 2017. Lauren Herring and Emily McIlmurray. David Nielsen

Ipswich Turf Club's General Manager Brett Kitching said that the area has always been popular, but he's not a fan of the old name.

"Not all of us love that name, I've tried all kind of things to change it but I realised that I was fighting a losing battle," Mr Kitching said. "The whole area is being knocked down as part of the redevelopment. The existing kitchen, the old tote room, the beer garden, the jockey's room...they are all going. The planned date for work to start is August 1, and all up it is costing $13 milllion plus there will be new stalls, a new car park, and track work which has mostly been completed already."

Brett understands how people feel about the area.

"I've been to every Ipswich Cup since 1978 and I myself have spent time in that area over the years, especially as a younger fella. I'm like everyone else, I have memories I cherish but also relief to be able to take the place forward. Many of the areas are becoming dated and run down, so that's why the work has to be done. It's long overdue, well and truly.

"We've waited a long time for it, and excited that its happening. What you can't replace is the memories of the comradery and the community spirit on Ipswich Cup day, and Brett Kippen is a perfect example of that. There's been people who've met there, and others who simply meet their mates there on the same day year after year."

Ipswich Cup is on this Saturday.